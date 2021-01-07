Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,094 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

