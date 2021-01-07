Investec Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

