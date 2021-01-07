Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.