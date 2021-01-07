Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
