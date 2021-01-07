Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE VTA opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 602,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $5,629,373.20. Insiders have bought a total of 812,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,285 over the last ninety days.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

