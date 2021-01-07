Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Shares Up 2.6%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.93. 2,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

