Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,303. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.73 and a 200-day moving average of $330.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

