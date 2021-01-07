Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,303. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $387.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.73 and its 200 day moving average is $330.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit by 37.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

