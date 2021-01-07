Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,513,073.30 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.