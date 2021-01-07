Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

