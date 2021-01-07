Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IKTSF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $$78.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $82.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

