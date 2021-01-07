International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

