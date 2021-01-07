International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,852. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 86,995.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 1,701,636 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 139.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 1,059,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.