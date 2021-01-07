International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 951.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 110,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. 5,601,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

