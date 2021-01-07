Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.86. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 5,596 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$20.06 million and a PE ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90.

Get Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) alerts:

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.