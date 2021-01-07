Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.72. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,050 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

