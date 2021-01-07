Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFSPF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Interfor has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

