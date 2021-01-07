Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Critical Comparison

Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Interep National Radio Sales alerts:

45.5% of Townsquare Media shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Interep National Radio Sales shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Townsquare Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Townsquare Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Townsquare Media $431.41 million 0.31 -$65.65 million N/A N/A

Interep National Radio Sales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Townsquare Media.

Profitability

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Townsquare Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A Townsquare Media -40.41% -40.21% -8.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Interep National Radio Sales and Townsquare Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interep National Radio Sales 0 0 0 0 N/A Townsquare Media 0 1 1 0 2.50

Townsquare Media has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.76%. Given Townsquare Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than Interep National Radio Sales.

Interep National Radio Sales Company Profile

Interep National Radio Sales, Inc. operates as an independent spot radio representation company serving radio broadcast clients, television, and Internet service providers in the United States. It provides national sales representation for clients whose diverse formats include country, rock, sports, Hispanic, classical, urban, news, talk, oldies, adult contemporary, jazz, and contemporary hits. The company also performs research, scheduling, billing, payment, pre-analysis, and post-analysis functions relating to the advertising time purchase. In addition, it provides sales and marketing of online advertising, as well as online marketing research to clients and advertisers. Further, the company provides concept development and sales promotion services, such as advertising support, merchandising, and sales incentive programs. It serves radio broadcast clients and advertisers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation monitoring, and social media and website retargeting services under the Townsquare Interactive brand. Additionally, the company sells tickets, sponsorships, food and other concessions, merchandise, and other ancillary products and services. As of June 15, 2020, the company owned and operated 321 radio stations and approximately 330 local Websites in 67 markets in the United States. It also creates, promotes, and produces live events, including concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Interep National Radio Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interep National Radio Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.