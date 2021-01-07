Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were up 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 2,297,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,952,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 161,624 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

