Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Interactive Brokers Group traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $66.91. 1,908,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,231,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,924,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,780 shares of company stock worth $49,605,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

