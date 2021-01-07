Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,610 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $179.49. The company had a trading volume of 301,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.