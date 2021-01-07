Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $210,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after buying an additional 4,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

NYSE TD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 134,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,669. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

