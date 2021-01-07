Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,759,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $241.19. 124,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,617. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $240.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

