Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,658,461. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

