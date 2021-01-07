Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 12,935 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 337.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.42. 13,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,281. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

