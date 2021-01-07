Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.57

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.57 and last traded at C$150.60, with a volume of 134107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$149.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$192.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$142.46.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

