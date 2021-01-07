INT (INT) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $905,474.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

