InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Up 20.1%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price rose 20.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 47,929,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 42,966,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

NSPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

