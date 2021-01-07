Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $153.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.10.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.26. 193,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

