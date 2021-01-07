Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

INSM opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 303,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

