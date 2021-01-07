Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $3,152,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

