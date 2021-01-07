Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 2,663 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $128,090.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $192,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $123,429.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $178,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,497.71.

Shares of SPT opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

