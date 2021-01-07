Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 96.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Plexus by 51.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plexus by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

