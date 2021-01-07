Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Sells 15,475 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75.

IRBT stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.