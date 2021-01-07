Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ILMN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,575. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.81.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,716,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.