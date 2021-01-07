Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ILMN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,575. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.81.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,716,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
