Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 205 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $11,641.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HURN traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,286. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 42,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

