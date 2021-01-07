Insider Selling: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Major Shareholder Sells $600,000,013.65 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,506,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

