Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 5,213 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89.

General Mills stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

