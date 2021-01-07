Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $490.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.58.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Investors during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

