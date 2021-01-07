Insider Selling: Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Major Shareholder Sells 42,711 Shares of Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FTEK opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 6.18.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.