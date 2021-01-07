Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $4,108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Colin Black sold 3,836 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $587,099.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $3,012,155.20.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Colin Black sold 144 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $21,844.80.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -435.10 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

