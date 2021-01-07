Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$11,155.99 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,679 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$11,155.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 859,890 shares in the company, valued at C$1,105,302.61.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$370.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.39.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

