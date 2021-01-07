Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$11,155.99 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,679 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$11,155.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 859,890 shares in the company, valued at C$1,105,302.61.
Shares of CEU opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$370.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.39.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
