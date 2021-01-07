Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells 4,709 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.79. 530,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after buying an additional 428,730 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after buying an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,109,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

