Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 8,108 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey B. Mirviss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52.
Shares of BSX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 13,234,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.
BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 839,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.