Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 8,108 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey B. Mirviss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 13,234,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,038,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 839,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

