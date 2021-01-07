Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 6,771 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $388,587.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,443.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $24,661.38.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $20,325.76.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $21,371.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,428 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.