Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 2,593 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 488.80 ($6.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 622.40 ($8.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 487.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 399.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s payout ratio is -11.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 449.18 ($5.87).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

