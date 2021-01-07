InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) Price Target Increased to C$0.30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021 // Comments off

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IPO stock remained flat at $C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 59,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,327. InPlay Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

