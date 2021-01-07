Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,027. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

