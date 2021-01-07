Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Trading 7.2% Higher

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.58 and last traded at $98.98. 189,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 133,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Innospec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Innospec by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

