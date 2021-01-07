Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 153.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

