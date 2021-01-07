ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ING opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.40.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ING Groep by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after buying an additional 831,454 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 61,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ING Groep by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

